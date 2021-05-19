ENTERTAINMENT

Molkki: Will Anjali show Purvi and Virendra’s picture to Sakhi?

Colors show Molkki never failed to engage audience with its gripping storyline. Now, Purvi decided to stay by Virendra’s side so it will be interesting to see how it’s going to affect her and Virendra’s relationship when Sakshi will learn the truth.

Earlier its seen that, Purvi helped Kids to do their home work. Sakshi learnt that Purvi going to college and Virendra helped her in college admission. Prakashi planned to humiliate Purvi and she provoked Panchayat members against Purvi.

Virendra asked Purvi that why she is avoiding him. She told him that for Sakshi she is just his Molkki that’s why Sakshi allowed her to stay in this house so she can’t betray her and asked him to stay away from her. Sakshi told to Panchayat members that she will be called as ” Badi Mukhyayini ” and Purvi will be called as ” Choti Mukhyayini ” from now on.

In the upcoming episode, Prakashi will scold Sakshi for taking Purvi’s side and will warn her to stay alert with Purvi if she didn’t listen her advice then she will regret later. Sakshi will tell her that none can separate her from Virendra and Kids. Virendra will decide to participate in the painting competition. He will learn that Purvi will be in the garden with Kids at evening so he will take Sakshi to the garden for walking.

Later, he will meet Purvi and will plead her to not tell him to stay away from her because he is breaking inside already and he needs her support. She will hug him to console him. Anjali will take their picture and will threaten Purvi saying that she will show that picture to Sakshi.

Will Prakashi plan anything against Sakshi? Will Virendra do Sakshi’s painting in the competition?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Molkki, stay tuned to this space.

