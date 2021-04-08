ENTERTAINMENT

Molkki: Will Goons reveal about Prakashi to Police? – Tellyexpress

Molkki Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on tellyexpress.com

Colors show Molkki is all set for a major turning point in their show with Purvi’s kidnap and Sakshi’s re-entry.

Earlier its seen that, Purvi asked Manas to show thieves face to her. Manas informed her that thieves wearing mask so they can’t see thieves face. Anjali found Purvi’s jewels in the cupboard. Manas saw everything and informed about it to Purvi. Jyoti noticed the drone and she informed about it to Anjali. Anjali and Jyoti moved towards the drone to catch it.

Anjali catched the drone and wondered who was operating it till now. She locked Juhi in the room. Anjali dropped the jewel bag while escaping from there. Manas rescued Juhi. Purvi asked Kids to inform about her to Sudha. Sudha and Priyu talked to Purvi and Anjali overheard their conversation. Prakashi asked Goons to shift Purvi to another place.

In the upcoming episode, Sudha will inform Police inspector about the hideout of the Kidnapper. Purvi will attempt to escape. Prakashi will ask Anjali to trust her saying Purvi won’t be able to escape. Manas will help Police inspector to find the right godown. Police and Sudha and Kids will reach the godown to search Purvi. Goons will shift Purvi to another place. Prakashi and Anjali will escape from there before Police sees them. Police will chase the Goons. Virendra will beat the Goons and Kids will cheer for him. He will rescue Purvi from Goons and Purvi will reunite with her family.

What will be Prakashi’s next plan? Will Purvi search Sakshi? Will Virendra find out the truth of Prakashi?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Molkki, stay tuned to this space.

