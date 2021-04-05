Molkki: Will Mama learn about Prakashi’s truth? – Tellyexpress

Molkki Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on tellyexpress.com

Colors popular show Molkki is all set for a major turning point in their show.

Earlier its seen that, Prakashi decided to kill Purvi. Anjali invited her friends for kitty party and informed about it to Prakashi. In school, Other students mocked Manas and badmouthed about Purvi. Jyoti asked Anjali to dance and she recorded Anjali’s dance. Manas and Juhi played prank on their Teachers.

Principal called Anjali and scolded her and informed her about the kids prank. Anjali decided to teach lesson to the kids. She informed Prakashi that Principal scolded her for kids mistakes. Prakashi told kids to not come out of the room. Anjali refused to give food to them. She lied to her friends about Purvi. Manas and Juhi decided to spoil Anjali’s kitty party.

In the upcoming episode, Jyoti will praise Anjali’s dance in front of Anjali’s friends. Everyone will scream seeing creepy crawlies in the food bowls. Anjali’s friends will get upset and will leave the house. Anjali will learn that Manas and Juhi spoiled her kitty party and she will lock them in the cell. Juhi and Manas will plead her to open the door but Anjali will ignore those pleadings.

Maid will feel bad seeing the kids condition and she will decide to give food to them without anyone’s knowledge but Anjali will catch her. Purvi will find laptop to contact the kids. Mama will learn that Anjali locked the kids in the cell and he will scold her for that. Purvi will video call Manas.

Will Prakashi learn about the video call? What will be Purvi’s next move?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Molkki, stay tuned to this space.