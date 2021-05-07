Molkki: Will Sakshi confront Virendra?

Molkki Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Colors show Molkki never failed to engage audience with its gripping storyline. Now, Sakshi noticed that how her family treating Purvi so it will be interesting to see how she is going to deal with her insecurity.

Earlier its seen that, Prakashi asked Virendra to take Sakshi for honeymoon for Sakshi’s sake. Virendra refused to go. But Purvi supportd Prakashi and asked him to go Sakshi packed her stuff and said to Kids that she will help them to pack their stuff but they refused her offer saying that Purvi will do that. Kids asked Purvi to join them but she explained them that she can’t go with them.

While leaving for the trip Kids said that they won’t go without Purvi. Sakshi asked Purvi to join them for Kids sake. They reached the hotel and Purvi stayed in Kids room. Sakshi thanked Virendra for the trip.

In the upcoming episode, Virendra will ask Sakshi to take rest saying that he has work to finish. But she will stop him saying that after many years they met so they has so much to talk to each other and tries to kiss him. But Purvi will interrupt them and will ask medicine for Manas then she will notice the decorations of the room. Anjali will suggest Prakashi that they should reveal Purvi’s truth to Sakshi. But Prakashi will taunt her for giving stupid idea.

While eating, Sakshi will notice that how well her family and Purvi knows each others likes and dislikes. Purvi will play with Kids and at the same time Virendra will spend time with Sakshi. At night, Virendra will go Purvi’s room to talk to her and Sakshi will see that.

How Sakshi will react now? What will be Prakashi’s next move?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Molkki, stay tuned to this space.