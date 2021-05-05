ENTERTAINMENT

Molkki: Will Sakshi get to know about Purvi and Virendra’s marriage?

Colors show Molkki never failed to engage audience with its gripping storyline. Now, Sakshi decided to win Kids heart so it will be interesting to see how she is going to do that.

Earlier its seen that, Sakshi entered Virendra’s room and at the same time Purvi entered maid’s room. Mama apologized to Purvi. Purvi said to him that he need not to apologize to her. Purvi asked Kids to hide the truth from Sakshi.Sakshi feed first bite to Virendra and said to him that he forgot that he also used to feed first bite to her in the past. He asked her that where was she till now. She lied to him saying that she was in coma. She recalled how Prakashi threatened her to not tell the truth to Virendra.

In the upcoming episode, Sakshi will question Virendra about the nuptial chain she found in his room. Juhi will lie to her saying that that’s Anjali’s nuptial chain. Virendra will think that he is sad that he is not with Purvi instead of being happy with Sakshi’s return.

Sakshi will notice that Virendra is not in the room and she will go out to search him. Virendra will say to Purvi that he is not understanding what’s happening in his life but he is sure that he is her culprit and will ask her to punish him. She will say to him that it’s not his mistake.

Virendra will lie to Sakshi saying that he came out to drink water. Purvi will ask Sakshi that why she pretended as if she does not know her and why she didn’t reveal Anjali’s truth to Virendra. Sakshi will refuse to answer her and will ask her to forget the past. She will notice that her Kids are closed to Purvi and will decide to fulfill all of the responsibilities of their mother.

Will Purvi try to expose Anjali? What will be Prakashi’s next move?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Molkki, stay tuned to this space.

