Molkki: Will Sakshi learn about Virendra’s love?

Colors show Molkki never failed to engage audience with its gripping storyline. Now, Purvi asking Virendra to stay away from her so it will be interesting to see how it’s going to affect her and Virendra’s relationship.

Earlier its seen that, Purvi lied to Sakshi saying that she don’t love Virendra but just respect him and informed her that she decided to leave the house. Manas and Juhi asked Purvi to not leave the house. Purvi said to them that now Sakshi returned so she will take care of them really well.

Kids asked Sakshi to stop Purvi from leaving the house. Sakshi tried to convince them saying that Purvi is just a guest so she has to leave. Kids got angry hearing her. Next day, Virendra learnt about Purvi’s decision and tried to stop her. Sakshi stopped Purvi saying that she can live in the house as Virendra’s Molkki.

In the upcoming episode, Purvi will help Kids to do their home work. Sakshi will learn that Purvi going to college and Virendra helped her in college admission. Prakashi will plan to humiliate Purvi by provoking Panchayat members against Purvi.

Virendra will ask Purvi that why she is avoiding him. She will tell him that for Sakshi she is just his Molkki that’s why Sakshi allowed her to stay in this house so she can’t betray her and will ask him to stay away from her.

Panchayat members will meet Virendra and will inform him that village people want to know that who is their “Mukhyayini”. Sakshi will tell them that she will be called as ” Badi Mukhyayini ” and Purvi will be called as ” Choti Mukhyayini ” from now on and will ask them to reveal this to village people.

What will be Prakashi’s next plan? Will Virendra treat Sakshi like earlier days?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Molkki, stay tuned to this space.