Molkki: Will Virendra be able to stop Purvi?

Colors show Molkki never failed to engage audience with its gripping storyline. Now, Purvi decided to not come in between Sakshi and Virendra so it will be interesting to see how her decision going to affect others.

Earlier its seen that,  Sakshi told Virendra that he is not her husband but he is Molkki’s husband so from today she is not Sakshi Virendra Pratap Singh but just Sakshi because she don’t have any place in his heart. She yelled at him for trying to touch her. She said to him that she always thought about him and Kids but he was living happily marrying someone else and now she has none.

He told her that he hided the truth from her for her sake because Doctor told that she can’t handle any kind of stress so he wanted to tell the truth after her recovery. He revealed that it was forced marriage for him then Purvi won everyone’s heart with her goodness.

She told him that one respected woman won’t share her husband with another woman. Later, Purvi revealed to Sakshi about her and Virendra’s marriage truth and also how she was betrayed by her father and apologized to her for lying to her.

In the upcoming episode, Purvi will say to Sakshi that from the day she got to know that Virendra loves Sakshi only, she decided to not come in between them. Sakshi will say to her that now Purvi loves Virendra. Purvi will decide to leave the house and will tell Kids that two mother’s can’t stay in single house. Sakshi will tell Kids that Purvi was just a guest so now she is leaving. Juhi will say to her that Purvi is her mother not guest. Purvi will inform her decision of leaving the house to Virendra.

Will Purvi change her decision? Who is going to stop Purvi ?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Molkki, stay tuned to this space.

