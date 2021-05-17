Molkki: Will Virendra learn about Purvi’s lie?

Molkki Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Colors show Molkki never failed to engage audience with its gripping storyline. Now, Sakshi accepted Purvi as Virendra’s Molkki so it will be interesting to see how it’s going to affect her, Purvi and Virendra’s life.

Earlier its seen that, Sakshi told Virendra that he is not her husband but he is just Molkki’s husband. He told her that he hided the truth from her for her sake because Doctor told that she can’t handle any kind of stress so he wanted to tell the truth after her recovery. He revealed that it was forced marriage for him then Purvi won everyone’s heart with her goodness. She told him that one respected woman won’t share her husband with another woman.

Later, Purvi revealed to Sakshi about her and Virendra’s marriage truth and also how she was betrayed by her father and apologized to her for lying to her.

In the upcoming episode, Purvi will say to Sakshi that from the day she got to know that Virendra loves Sakshi only, she decided to not come in between them. She will lie to her saying that she don’t love Virendra but just respect him and will inform her that she decide to leave the house. Anjali will hear that and will inform about it to Prakashi.

Later, Manas and Juhi will ask Purvi to not leave the house. Purvi will say to them that now Sakshi returned so she will take care of them really well.

Kids will ask Sakshi to stop Purvi from leaving the house. Sakshi will try to convince them saying that Purvi is just a guest so she has to leave. Kids will get angry hearing her. Next day, Virendra will learn about Purvi’s decision and will try to stop her.

Sakshi will stop Purvi saying that she can live in the house as Virendra’s Molkki. Purvi will avoid Virendra.

Will Sakshi learn about Virendra’s feelings? Will Sakshi learn about Purvi’s lie?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Molkki, stay tuned to this space.