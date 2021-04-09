Molkki: Will Virendra punish Anjali and Jyoti? – Tellyexpress

Molkki Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on tellyexpress.com

Colors show Molkki is all set for a major turning point in their show with Purvi’s kidnap and Sakshi’s re-entry.

Earlier its seen that, Sudha informed Police inspector about the hideout of the Kidnapper. Purvi attempted to escape from Goons. Prakashi asked Anjali to trust her saying Purvi won’t be able to escape. Manas helped Police inspector to find the right godown. Police, Sudha and Kids reached the godown to search Purvi. Goons shifted Purvi to another place. Prakashi and Anjali escaped from godown before Police sees them. Police chased the Goons and arrested them. Virendra rescued Purvi from Goons and Purvi reunited with her family.

In the upcoming episode, Prakashi will welcome Purvi. Anjali will tell Prakashi that it looks like God protecting Purvi that’s why she escaped from them all the time. Purvi will learn that Sakshi disappeared from NGO. Manas and Juhi will tell Purvi that Virendra brought gifts for them and they will take her to Virendra’s room. Virendra will give the gifts to Manas and Juhi. Then he will apologize to Purvi for hurting her. She will forgive him and he will hug her.

Purvi will notice the wounds on Anjali and Jyoti’s legs and will suspect them. Virendra will learn that it’s Prakashi who hired the Goons to kidnap Purvi so he will lash out at her and will throw her out of the house. Purvi will find evidence against Anjali and she will reveal everything to Virendra.

What Prakashi will do to stop the Goons from telling the truth? Where is Sakshi now? Will Prakashi save Anjali?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Molkki, stay tuned to this space.