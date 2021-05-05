Molkki Written Episode Written Update 5th May 2021: Mamaji Apologises Purvi







The latest episode of Molkki starts with Purvi entering the servant’s quarter as Anjali asks her to vacant her room because Virender along with Molkki going to live in it from now. Purvi packs her stuff and shifts to the servant’s quarter. Purvi is continuously sobbing thinking that all happened to her. All sudden events flip her world upside down. Meanwhile, Mamaji comes there and wipes Purvi’s tears. Purvi says to him that he could call me there. But Mamaji replies one who is at fault ought to come to apologise.

He further says that I brought you in this mansion as a daughter in law and today I introduced you as a servant. He says that I am helpless at that time because the doctor advised us that even a bit of stress can make Sakshi’s condition worse that is why he had to do so. Mamaji asks Purvi to forgive him. Purvi says you are elder to me shouldn’t apologise to me. Purvi again says that a father shouldn’t sorry to his daughter. She says that it doesn’t matter as I believe in you.

Purvi says that Sakshi has returned after a long so its’ our responsibility to take care of her. Mamaji blesses her for all the happiness she deserves and leaves. Sakshi there asks about the kids and shows her consent to meet them. Virender tells her that kids might be with his mother. Virender further says that I will fetch them you take rest. Virender is thinking to talk to Purvi, he thinks that she is must in grief after what all happened to us. While he is about to leave Sakshi pleads with him to stay with her for more.

Purvi there is teaching the kids to behave with Sakshi. She tells them that we have to pretend things in front of her and when the right time comes we will tell her the truth. Purvi confirms that they both call her maid in front of Sakshi. Manas asks if we still call you Haathi. Purvi agrees with them. Juhi asks why we have to do all this, but Purvi makes her understands. They both promise to Purvi that they will do what she asks them to do. Virender there is still restless because of Purvi. Catch the complete episode of Molkki on Colors TV at 10 PM today. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more written updates on Molkki.