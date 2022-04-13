Molly Shannon recalls that her father was gay before his death

Molly Shannon’s heart breaks for her to find out shortly before her father’s death that he was a closed gay man.

It also highlights James Shannon’s struggle with alcohol for much of his life, which contributed to a car accident that Shannon had when he was 4 that killed his mother, younger sister, and cousin.

The “Saturday Night Live” alumna released her new memoir, “Hello, Molly!” I have written about this astonishing revelation. He remembered how he found out his father was gay Interview on “The Howard Stern Show” Tuesday

“I felt a lot of compassion,” she said. “All the parts of the story are coming together. It’s sad.”

She first learned about her father’s sexuality in 2001, when he was visiting her in New York City, when he ended his six-year stint on “SNL”. She said that she was “a…