Molly Shannon shares her love of Cleveland in new memoir ‘Hello, Molly!

Molly Shannon has made millions laugh over the years, most notably performing as Mary Katherine Gallagher, the overly spirited Catholic schoolgirl who is known for snorting her armpits and screaming “superstar.” But what people may not realize is that the character was influenced by her childhood, marked by tragedy when her mother, sister, and cousin died in a car accident in Cleveland. Shannon was only 4 years old at the time.

A new memoir “Hello, Molly!” In 2011, Shannon opens up about the loss of her mother and details life growing up in Shaker Heights with her father, Jim, and sister Mary.

“When I was writing about the accident chapter, it was really hard to write. It felt like surgery,” Shannon said. “I wanted to fix it and…