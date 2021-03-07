MOMA Scholarship 2021: Apply online, eligibility, registration date

MOMA Scholarship Online Application | MOMA Scholarship Type | MOMA Scholarship Eligibility, Registration Date

Minority organization India is inviting people to apply for their new scholarship programs in the year 2020. You can apply for the scholarship by reading this article till the last as we have mentioned each and every detail of the scholarship program in this article. In a fairly concise manner. We have mentioned the details about it Moma Scholarship Eligibility Criteria For the year 2021 including a step-by-step process to apply online for educational criteria and scholarships. You will be happy to know that we have also provided scholarship program final dates.

MOMA grants are minority grants initiated by the Ministry of Minority Affairs. Under the MOMA grant, the understanding of being a place with a minority network of Christian, Buddhist, Jain, Muslim, Sikh and Zoroastrian (Zoroastrian) benefits for pre-matriculation grants, post-matriculation grants and merit-cum-means scholarships Can. Vocational and technical courses. The winners of these National Minority Grants have to pay a maximum of Rs. 20,000 for each year. The Government of India wants to provide 30 lakh in post matriculation grant and 30 lakh in grant under pre-matriculation grant plot.

There are 3 types of scholarship available under MOMA Organization For Minorities: –

Pre-matric scholarship

This scholarship has been introduced to help in the examination at the pre-matriculation level. Minorities understand. For the understanding of grant classes 1 to 10, Rs. 600 to month. The family benefit of up-and-commerce should not exceed Rs. 1 lakh and should not be less than half of the earlier final assessment to be eligible.

Post-Matric Scholarship for Minorities

Under the post-matric scholarship arrangement, Minority student One can apply for PhD in class 11. The family income of the applicants should not exceed Rs. 2 lakhs and their mark or proportional assessment should not be less than half of the earlier final assessment. Students receiving this National Minority Grant get grant amount of up to Rs. 10,000 every year with a total amount of up to Rs 10,000. 1200 every month.

Validity Co-instrument Scholarship for Technical Courses CS and Professional

Under the MOMA framework, Merit-cum-Means Scholarship Required for alumni or students wishing to seek after specialist or specialized classes at the undergraduate level. The selected students will get Rs. Grants up to Rs. 20,000 every year. The annual income of the family should not exceed Rs. 2.5 lakhs under this National Minority Grant.

process Dates Commencement of application September 2020 Plan end date 31 October 2020 Faulty verification process December 2020 Institution Verification December 2020 Shortlisted Students Release December 2020

The following allowances will be given to the beneficiaries while applying for the scholarship: –

class Description Minority Scholarship Fund Class 6 to 10 entrance fees Rs 500 per year for actual (day for scholars and hospitals) Class 6 to 10 Tuition fee Rs. 50 per month subject to actual (day for scholars and hospitals) Classes 1 to 5 Maintenance allowance Rs.100 per month (for scholars of the day) Class 6 to 10 Maintenance allowance Rs.600 per month (for hospitals) Rs. 100 per month (for scholars of the day) Class 11 and 12 Admission and tuition fee INR per year subject to actual (for both hostels and day scholars) Technical and Vocational Courses (Class 11 and 12 Level) Admission and course / tuition fees INR 10,000 genuine per year (for both hostels and day scholars) UG and PG level Admission and tuition fees INR 3,000 (for both hostels and day scholars) per year subject to actual Classes 11 and 12 include both vocational and technical courses Maintenance allowance INR 380 per month INR 230 per month (for scholars of the day). INR 230 per month (for scholars of the day). For UG and PG level (for technical courses and other professional courses) Maintenance allowance INR 570 per month to INR 300 per month (for hostels). INR 300 per month (for scholars of the day) M.Phil. & PHD Maintenance allowance INR 1200 per month (for hostels). INR 550 per month (for scholars of the day)

The applicant should follow the following eligibility criteria while applying for recruitment: –

For pre-matric scholarship for minorities Applicants have to study in first to 10th grade. Applicants must have obtained at least 50 percent marks in the last final examination. Annual family income should not exceed INR 1 lakh.

For post-matric scholarship for minorities Applicant should be studying in class 11th and 12th. Applicants should be admitted to technical and vocational training courses at NCVT-affiliated ITI / Industrial Training Centers. Annual family income should not exceed INR 2 lakhs.

Merit-cum-Means Scholarship for Technical Courses CS and Professional Applicants must be admitted at the undergraduate or postgraduate level technical / professional classes are eligible to apply. Applicants must have obtained at least 50 percent marks in the last final examination. The annual family income from all sources should not exceed INR 2.5 lakh.



The following documents are required to apply for recruitment: –

one photo

Family Income Proof / Certificate

Self-attested community certificate for a candidate who has attained the age of 18 years.

Educational marksheet showing minimum qualifying marks ie 50%.

Bank statement

Domicile certificate for the applying state.

Aadhaar Number

Any other identity card

Before applying for the scholarship, the applicant should follow the following application process: –

Click on the option named new registration

You can do this Click straight At the link given here

At the link given here Instructions will be displayed on the screen

Read the instructions carefully

Tick ​​all announcements

Click on the option named Keep going

A new page will appear on your screen

You must tick the scholarship you are applying for

The application form will be displayed on your screen

You have to fill the application form

You have to upload all the documents asked in the instructions.

Pay your fee

Click on Presented

If you want to renew your scholarship then you have to follow the step-by-step procedure given below:

