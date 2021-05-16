Mon Phagun (Star Jalsa) TV Serial Cast, Timings, Story, Real Name, Wiki & More

ENTERTAINMENT

Mon Phagun (Star Jalsa): TV Serial Cast, Story, Timings, Wiki, Cast Real Name, Starting Date and More

Mon Phagun is an Indian Bengali language television show. The show stars Srijla Guha and Sean Banerjee in the lead roles. The show is being made under the banner of Acropolis Entertainment and produced by Snigdha Basu and Sani Ghosh Ray. The story revolve around the story Pihu who falls in love with a tourist guide Rishiraj.

Name Mon phagun
Main Cast Srijla Guha and Sean Banerjee
Genre Romance, Drama
Director Not Available
Producer Snigdha Basu
Sani Ghosh Ray
Screenplay Jyoti Hazra
Diagloues Arghya pal
Editor Not Available
DoP Not Available
Production House Acropolis Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Cast

The complete cast of TV show Mon phagun :

Srijla Guha

As : Pekhom Mallick aka Pihu

Sean Banerjee

As: Rishiraj Roy

Time

Mon Phagun will be soon air on Star Jalsa channel. The makers haven’t reveal about show’s release date. Other details related to the show are given below.

Channel Name Star Jalsa
Show Timings Not Available
Running Time Not Available
Starting Date Not Available
Language Bengali
Country India
Coming #MonPhagun. So you also need the color of love.

If you have more details about the show Mon phagun, then please comment below down we try to update it within an hour

