Mon Phagun (Star Jalsa) TV Serial Cast, Timings, Story, Real Name, Wiki & More

Mon Phagun (Star Jalsa): TV Serial Cast, Story, Timings, Wiki, Cast Real Name, Starting Date and More

Mon Phagun is an Indian Bengali language television show. The show stars Srijla Guha and Sean Banerjee in the lead roles. The show is being made under the banner of Acropolis Entertainment and produced by Snigdha Basu and Sani Ghosh Ray. The story revolve around the story Pihu who falls in love with a tourist guide Rishiraj.

Name Mon phagun Main Cast Srijla Guha and Sean Banerjee Genre Romance, Drama Director Not Available Producer Snigdha Basu

Sani Ghosh Ray Screenplay Jyoti Hazra Diagloues Arghya pal Editor Not Available DoP Not Available Production House Acropolis Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Cast

The complete cast of TV show Mon phagun :

Srijla Guha

As : Pekhom Mallick aka Pihu

Sean Banerjee

As: Rishiraj Roy

Time

Mon Phagun will be soon air on Star Jalsa channel. The makers haven’t reveal about show’s release date. Other details related to the show are given below.

Channel Name Star Jalsa Show Timings Not Available Running Time Not Available Starting Date Not Available Language Bengali Country India

