Monaco beat Metz 2-1 in Ligue 1 of France

Monaco won 2-1 Mets As a visitor, in a match on Day 30 of Ligue 1 in France. For Mets The goal was scored by Ibrahim Amadou (on 62 minutes). For Monaco Goals were scored by Wissam Ben Yedder (in the 46th minute) and Myron Boadu (in the 72nd minute).

On the next date, Metz will face Bordeaux, while Monaco will face Troyes.

Classification for the International Cup

At the end of the season, the top 3 in the standings will qualify for the 2021/2022 Champions League. Fourth will play Europa League and fifth place will enter the qualifying stage…