Monaghan Land Deported to Dublin as Late Conqueror

Monaghan protected his Allianz Football League Division 1 status with a dramatic win over Dublin in a sun-drenched clone.

Monaghan had led most of the game, with both sides finishing with 14 men, but Dublin equalized with an injury-time penalty by Dean Rock, as they seemed to be timing their time to perfection. .

Well, though, it was Jack McCarron who put on a stunning individual performance in the 45-meter free deep in extra time to save Monaghan’s longtime top-flight status, as he scored in last year’s play-off against Galway. did in. ,

McCarron scored 2-06 to his name, including the cleverest lobs for his second goal at the three-quarter mark.

Monaghan was eliminated by the absence of several key players, including top scorer Conor McManus, and when…