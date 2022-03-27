Monaghan Vs Dublin What time and TV channel is it today?

Dublin and Monaghan face off, knowing that the defeat will send them to Division Two next season, including winning the clash at Clones this afternoon.

For much of the campaign, the Dubs looked sluggish and largely off pace, leading many to believe the unthinkable, and driving Dublin into Division Two. Heavy victories over Donegal and Tyrone over the past two weeks mean that Dubs enters the day of this final match, knowing a win will keep them

Monaghan is also in an exile dogfight and needs a win just like Dublin. Several subpar performances, including a massive loss to Kildare last weekend, have left Monaghan in his Division One position.

Here’s what you need to know:

