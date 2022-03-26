Monahan sits first game as a healthy scratch as Flames defeat Coyotes 4-2

Sean Monahan scored 20 goals in each of his first seven seasons as the Calgary Flames, but chances are he won’t make it to eight.

With the season finale, Monahan has eight goals and on Friday night, for the first time in his career, he was a healthy scratch for the Flames as they beat Arizona 4-2 at Saddledome.

It has been hard for Flames fans to see that Monahan, who was once blessed with puck luck around the net, has struggled to find his scoring touch over the past few seasons, scoring one big goal after another for the team. are doing.

Injuries played a significant role in his downfall. He had to undergo major hip surgery this off-season.

Flames head coach Darryl Sutter isn’t concerned about Monahan’s lack of production, but said it’s likely he will get some…