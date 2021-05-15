Monalisa made hot photoshoot in short dress, you will be crazy looking beauty

Mumbai. Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is often in the limelight for her charming style. Monalisa is also very active on social media and shares her hot photos which fans like very much. Although Monalisa has been away from Bhojpuri films for a long time, but Monalisa has still kept her eye on the small screen.

Friends, recently, the actress has shared some of her photos, which are making a blast. In these pictures, you can see that Monalisa light is seen in SkyBlue short dress. With this, the actress is wearing black heels. The actress completes her look with minimal makeup and open hair.

Friends tell you that Monalisa is looking hot in this look. Actress’s killer style is making fans crazy. Fans are giving a lot of love to these pictures. Talking about friends, Monalisa was seen in Bigg Boss. In which people liked his naivete. After this, the actress was seen in Nazar and Nazar 2, in which Monalisa made a lot of headlines in the role of witch. The actress also acted in several Bhojpuri films. Now the actress is seen in the show ‘Namak Ishq Ka’.