Monalisa wowed everyone by wearing deep neck blue gown

Monalisa, who has been a part of many TV shows till now, is thrilled with her new avatar these days. His new photographs have taken people’s senses. Monalisa rules the hearts of millions of people due to her attractive style. Now recently the actress has set people’s hearts on fire by sharing some of her very beautiful pictures. The same pictures of him are currently the heartbeat of his loved ones.

These pictures are of Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. After seeing these photos, your senses are about to fly. In these latest pictures, film and TV serial actress Monalisa is seen posing in a blue gown. The actress is currently at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Posting these photos, Monalisa calls it ‘She Was Devoted To The Moon… In Darkness She Found Comfort, In Light Light Found Hope… #sharingsomehappiness #positivity #hope #goodvibes #positivevibes #love #smile #takecare #instagood Outfits: @ikichic_official Mua & @ yogesh_gupta4545 Hairstyling: @ aminashaikh3388. ‘

Here she is shooting for her show. These days you will be seeing him in the show Namak Issac Monalisa is seen very fondly on a dummy horse in these pictures. By the way, Monalisa’s fans are seen praising her look and earrings from all the pictures. In the pictures, Monalisa’s deep neck gown is catching everyone’s attention. So far, all these photos have been liked by more than 1 lakh people.