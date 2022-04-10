Monday Weather Headlines (x3): High Squeezed, East Tropical Cyclone Philly settles into Thursday. weatherwatch

Here’s what’s making the weather headlines today.



The high pressure system we had for the weekend was bringing us well settled weather, which is beginning to squeeze eastward from the former Tropical Cyclone Philly coming to the north and a cold front coming in from the southwest. The eastern regions have a predominantly sunny day, although with the early twenties and light winds, the Upper North Island is also good, although some clouds and some light showers will begin to arrive in the eastern Northland.

The West Coast has received anomalous rain with heavy rain in Fiordland this evening. Tomorrow is when heavy rain and high winds are blowing for the North Island.