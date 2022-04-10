Monday’s bus strike likely to impact travel to northern beaches

The 24-hour transport workers’ strike on Monday, 11 April over wages and conditions, will affect bus travel between North Beaches and the Sydney metropolitan area at least marginally. The industrial action starts at 12.01 am on Monday, and continues till the next midnight.

on April 8, NSW. transport to (TfNSW) warned, “Public transport users are advised to consider alternative travel options, plan ahead and check apps on Monday 11th April Services will run on short timetables and short notice cancellations are possible,

Although TfNSW . Bus travel is not facing stoppages on the northern beaches, according to affected services mapThose traveling onward may face delays.

However, nine special bus route yacht…