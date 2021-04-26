Monday’s Premier League predictions including Moreirense vs.

Sports activities Mole offers rating predictions for all of Sunday’s Primeira Liga fixtures, together with Moreirense vs. Porto.

Belenenses and Gil Vicente sq. off on Monday night with the 2 sides locked on the identical factors within the Primeira Liga standings.

Whereas the golf equipment sit in eleventh and twelfth place respectively, they continue to be simply 4 factors away from the relegation zone with six video games left within the season.

We are saying: Belenenses 1-1 Gil Vicente

Whereas each groups are conscious of the potential rewards on provide with most factors, they’ll additionally ill-afford to report a defeat. With that in thoughts, we really feel that this contest may show to be comparatively uneventful, ending in a low-scoring draw.

Backside facet Nationwide are operating out of time to save lots of themselves from Primeira Liga relegation as they get set to welcome Vitoria de Guimaraes to Estadio da Madeira on Monday night time.

The White and Black have misplaced 10 video games in a row, whereas opponents Guimaraes have additionally been in unhealthy type of late and at the moment are sixth within the desk.

We are saying: Nationwide 0-1 Vitoria de Guimaraes

Guimaraes are liable to shedding their grip on a European spot in the event that they fail to snap their horrible run, however this journey to Nacional presents a very good alternative to get again on monitor.

The division’s backside facet have misplaced 10 video games in a row and we can’t see that streak ending right here.

Tondela journey to Famalicao on Monday night figuring out that three factors ought to be sufficient to safe their Primeira Liga standing for an additional 12 months.

In the meantime, Famalicao head into this contest sitting three factors away from the relegation zone after their current return to type.

We are saying: Famalicao 1-1 Tondela

Whereas each groups have causes to push for all three factors on Monday, they may even be cautious of struggling a defeat which may price them additional down the road; that would result in a draw being performed out, probably with the guests discovering a late equaliser.

Benfica might be trying to tighten their grip on third place within the Primeira Liga once they host Santa Clara on Monday night.

The Eagles have received seven of their final eight league video games, whereas their opponents have received solely one among their final 5.

We are saying: Benfica 2-1 Santa Clara

Santa Clara are unbeaten of their final two conferences with Benfica, however they enter this recreation with some patchy type, whereas Benfica have taken 21 factors from the final 24 out there.

Porto might be trying to make it 5 straight wins in all competitions once they proceed their Primeira Liga marketing campaign away to Moreirense on Monday night time.

The guests are presently second within the desk, 4 factors behind leaders Sporting Lisbon, whereas Moreirense, who’ve solely received one among their final six in Portugal’s high flight, occupy eighth place.

We are saying: Moreirense 0-2 Porto

Moreirense are actually greater than able to making this a difficult match for Porto, who merely need to hold successful in the event that they need to rise to the summit; we predict a comparatively shut recreation on Monday however totally count on the guests to place one other three factors on the board.

