LATEST

Money Heist Season 5: Fan Theory – Sierra’s husband is revealed as Berlin’s son

Avatar
By
Posted on
Money Heist Season 5: Fan Theory – Sierra’s husband is revealed as Berlin’s son

Money Heist is arguably the best Netflix series in a language other than English as viewers around the world testify to this Spanish thriller crime series.
The series that follows a high point on the Royal Mint of Spain and one in the Bank of Spain ran for four seasons with a total of 31 episodes.

Contents hide
1 The Cliffhanger Season 4:
2 Fan-made theories and assumptions:
3 Release:

The Cliffhanger Season 4:

Fans of ‘La Casa De Papel’ are arguably the most creative and intensely dedicated fan base in the world. The kind of control and effect the show has on its admirers is out of the world.

With season 4 ending on a cliffhanger, just out of curiosity and curiosity, the fans made some exciting theories and assumptions about the upcoming season 5 of the money heist.

Season 4 ended on a wildly suspicious tone, with Sierra pointing the gun at the professor after capturing him.

Fan-made theories and assumptions:

Season 4 explicitly shows the inordinate obsession of a very dedicated and diligent police officer Alicia Sierra for ambushing the professor and raiding his troop. She is arguably the most brutal and vicious villain the money heist fans have come across since season 1.

Watch and Download Movies Online

Sierra’s unhealthy obsession with detaining the professor and his henchmen and the avarice to torture them in the worst possible way made fans more suspicious of her past and her connection to the professor.

According to the latest fan-made theory, which is surprisingly outrageous, is that Berlin, the brother of the professor who died in Season 2, you might be the least bit into the father of Sierra’s child.

Fans must have come to this weird conclusion, given Berlin was once married to a woman, and Sierra’s intensive investigation into the robbery master, the professor, isn’t a conventional criminal police relationship.

She definitely needs to seek revenge or some sort of answers regarding her former partner and the father of her child.

Release:

Season 4 was released in 2020 and since then, due to the pandemic covid-19, season 5 has been postponed, and is now scheduled to release in late 2021 after being announced for renewal on July 31, 2020.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
419
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
385
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
377
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
366
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
360
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
334
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
329
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
318
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
309
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
302
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top