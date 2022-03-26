Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis’ famous wife and what she does for a living

Martin Lewis has been a key resource of information for Brits this week as the cost of living crisis continues to mount.

The founder of MoneySavingExpert led Good Morning Britain on Monday and Tuesday as millions of households across the country are pushed into poverty by rising energy bills, fuel prices and record inflation. Martin interviewed Sajid Javid in the first episode of the week and issued an impassioned petition to the health secretary on the impact of the rise in energy prices on people with disabilities and medical conditions.

He said: “People on oxygen concentrations. People on dialysis machines. People in electric wheelchairs are in panic and in shock that their lives will be cut short because of these energy surges. I know we have a cabinet government. I …