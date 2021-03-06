Money wise season 4 download leaked online at 1337x

Money Heist, also known as ‘La Casa de Papel’, is a popular Spanish crime series. Techwide streaming rights to the show La Casa de Papel were acquired by Netflix in 2017. The story of Money Heist is about a professor who was arrested by eight robbers with its consequences.

Loading...

Season 4 of Money Heist was also made almost the same as before. Season 4 of La Casa de Papele was released on April 3, 2020 on the online streaming platform Netflix. You can watch the first eight episodes of this season on Netflix.

Loading...

Download Money Heist Season 4

There is no official report on what will happen in the fourth season of Money Heist. However, some things can be inferred from the trailer. The eight robbers escaped after robbing bank personnel, whether they were surrounded by police officers or not. A survival rate of Nairobi can be estimated, where she sheds blood at the end of season 3. It is shown that Professor fled through a forest on a stretcher with Nairobi.

Loading...

Raqeel Muril’s association with the police has also been questioned. However, the professor feels that they have shot him. The Professor murders police officers who never wanted to bleed. Rio and Tokyo break up and are found to have killed the police officers who blew up the police tank. In Season 3, it is indicated that Season 4. will create a lot of chaos and tension. After watching the trailer, the fourth season is bound to be thrilling and enjoyable.