Monsignor Gilbert Aubry wishes the Muslim community a happy Ramadan

good and holy ramadan

Dear Muslim Friends,

As you begin the month of Ramadan, I want to first thank God, Most High, Almighty and Merciful, for the path given to us to live together, Christians and Muslims, on our land. Why reunion? Times are difficult. There is depression, anxiety, nervousness and tension in the air. But, for the believers that we are, hope does not disappoint.

We Christians are in strong spiritual dialogue with you. And we all know that each of us respects our partner as ourselves that peace becomes possible because it originates in the depths of each heart. Our faith, your faith, our belief in related spirituality comes to give life breath and good taste.

Monsignor Jean-Marc Evelyn, Archbishop of Marseille and President of the Council of Interreligious Relations and …