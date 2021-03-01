Monster Slayer’s film topped box office with latest international opening

After the blockbuster success in Japan, the anime film ‘Demon Slayer: Mogain Train ‘has once again topped it with its latest international opening.

The Japanese anime film ‘Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’ has made a mark in international markets. The record-breaking Japanese anime film has garnered buzz at its box-office in Australia, New Zealand and the United States. Monster Slayer: Mugen Train Since its release in October 2020, the Japanese have dominated the box office. A sequel to the 2019 anime series, ‘Demon Slayer: Mugan Train’, has been such a hit in Asian markets that it is now the top-grossing anime film of all. .

Following the blockbuster success in Japan, the film is expanding its release to other international markets. It seems that it will be equally successful in western countries.

Monster Slayer: Mugen Train It is eventually released in the UK’s major markets, Australia and New Zealand. Madman Entertainment, the distributor for those regions, has reported that the film ranks first in both regions in Australia and New Zealand. While we wait for the official numbers, it is a clear indication that the anime film will dominate the box office for the next few days.

It you did it! #Donner Killer -Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: #MugenTrain The first day was the number 1 film in Australia and New Zealand! Book your tickets now and see them in theaters: see https://t.co/NGMO7SKDy2 pic.twitter.com/sucgmyiHB0 – Madame Anime (@Madman) 25 February, 2021

In North America, the big anime film is yet to get an official release date. A super-limited theater is reportedly released in Miami, Florida, United States to qualify for the award season. according to the report, Monster Slayer: Mugen Train To be eligible for this year’s Academy Awards was to be shared publicly. The film is currently screening nominations for Best Animated TMT.

There has been no announcement of a full and official release yet as COVID-19 is still closing theaters across the country. However, we cannot expect a full release until this year as the second season of the anime is confirmed later this year. We have to remind you that the film is a direct sequel to the first season and the second season of Demon Slayer begins just after the events of Mugan Train.

At the time of writing, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has a worldwide gross collection of over $ 401.5 million. It is the highest-grossing anime film ever and the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time.