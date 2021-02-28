Monsters at Work: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

Pete Doctor is back with a sequel to Monsters, Inc., while Bobbs Ganaway has developed the series Monsters at Work. The series runs for computer animation, similar to Monsters, Inc. Fans were eager to spin-off or sequel the Monsters, Inc. franchise and now they have both in one. Read the full article to know who will return from the film to the series while who is added.

Release Date: Monsters at Work

Disney Plus is going to stream this incredible looking computer animation in July. The epidemic disrupted mass production. Nevertheless, Demon at Work will hit the streamer’s screen accurately on 2 July 2021. This sequel to Monsters, Inc. is produced under the banner of Pixar Animation Studios, ICON Creative Studios and Disney Television Animation.

Cast: Monsters at Work

James P. Sullivan, aka Sule, is voiced by John Goodman.

Mike Wazowski is voiced by Billy Crystal.

Yeti is voiced by John Rotenberger.

Celia Mae and Benard are voiced by Jennifer Telly.

Rose and Pink are voiced by Bob Peterson.

Tyler Tuskman is voiced by Ben Feldman.

Val Little is voiced by Kelly Marie Tran.

Fritz is voiced by Henry Winkler.

Voiced by Ayesha Tyler.

Smiley and Needleman are voiced by Stephen Stanton.

Duncan is voiced by Lucas Neff.

Voiced by the cutter Alana Ubak

Review: Monsters at Work

The story begins roughly after the events of Mostar, Inc., the living city of monsters, Monstopolis, is ready for a change. They want a new way of fueling the city with a sound of laughter. Monster University freshman Tyler Tusmon wants to work with his idols. Taylor is currently a technician in the facility team. For now, there doesn’t seem to be a trailer or teaser for the series.

