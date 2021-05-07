LATEST

Montana Tech football closes out spring camp with scrimmage – MontanaSports

BUTTE — With players in full pads, a limited number of fans in attendance and Charlie Oredigger roaming the sideline, Thursday was the closest Bob Green Field has been to a gameday atmosphere since 2019.

The Montana Tech football team wrapped up a two-week spring camp with a scrimmage on Thursday afternoon, holding its spring game a day early with thunderstorms in the forecast on Friday.

Scores weren’t kept during the 90-minute scrimmage, which primarily gave the Orediggers an opportunity to run situational drills.

“Just a fun way to wrap up spring ball,” Tech head coach Kyle Samson said during Tech’s final spring practice on Wednesday morning. “We’ve had 13 great days. The guys are doing a great job at getting better. I feel tremendously good about where we’re at right now compared to Day 1.”

The running back tandem of Blake Counts and Tyler Folkes picked up where it left off in 2019, with the duo combining for a pair of touchdowns.

Tech’s defense also looked sharp, stuffing plenty of runs, breaking up a slew of passes and forcing multiple turnovers, including an interception from Jake Orvis early in the scrimmage.

The Orediggers now look ahead to fall camp and their home opener on Aug. 28 against Eastern Oregon.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

56
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
15
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
13
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top