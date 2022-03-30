Montreal Canadiens Joshua Roy – TSN.ca

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Wednesday that the team has agreed to the terms of a three-year entry-level contract with forward Joshua Roy.

Under the agreement, Roy would earn $750,000 at the NHL level next season, with a signing bonus of $92,500 and $10,500 if he plays at the junior level. Roy would earn $775,000 in the NHL for the 2023–24 and 2024–25 seasons with respective signing bonuses of $92,500 and $85,000, and $80,000 per season at the AHL level.

Roy, 18, has 92 points (36 goals, 56 assists) in 50 games for Sherbrooke Phoenix this season and has scored 171 points (74 goals, 97 assists) in 145 games since 2019 with the Phoenix and St-John Sea Dogs. ) have been earned. In QMJHL.

Roy was selected in the fifth round (150th overall) by the Canadiens in the 2021 NHL Draft.