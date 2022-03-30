Montreal Canadiens sign 3-year contract with Quebec forward Joshua Roy

The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that they have signed a three-year deal with forward Joshua Roy.

The typical NHL rookie contract covers the 2022–23 to 2024–25 season.

The deal will pay Roy $750,000 USD in the NHL in 2022-2023 and includes a $92,500 signing bonus. If he continues his career at the junior level, he will earn $10,500. Roy’s salary for the final two seasons of the contract would be $775,000 in the NHL, with signing bonuses of $92,500 (2023–24) and $85,000 (2024–25), or $80,000 in the AHL.

Roy, 18, is currently second in the QMJHL with 92 points, including 36 goals from 50 games with Sherbrooke Phoenix.

The six-foot, 186-pound left winger is playing in his third season at the Courteau circuit. He 74…