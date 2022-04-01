Montreal Canadiens sign Lucas Condota

Montreal Canadiens have signed college free agent Lucas Condota For an entry-level contract, for one year. The deal starts in 2022-23 and will take an NHL cap hit of $830K. Condota will join the Laval Rockets on a professional tryout deal for the rest of the season.

Without a draft, the 24-year-old forward has spent the last four seasons at UMass-Lowell, only this year becoming a really consistent offensive presence. As a senior, he scored ten goals and 23 points in 33 games, reminiscent of his days in the OJHL where he was an offensive star.

He also served as captain this season for Hawks River, and was only left behind. andre lee-recently signed an entry-level contract with the Los Angeles Kings -and Karl Berglund in team scoring.

