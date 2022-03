The Power of the Dog, co-produced by Montrealer Roger Frappier, won Best Director for the work of Jane Campion. Photo by Mike Coppola , Getty Images

article material Montreal filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune won six Academy Awards at the Oscars Sunday night, but all in behind-the-scenes categories.

Ad 2 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.