Montserrat Caballe: Google honors Spanish opera singer

Today’s Google Doodle is a stunning tribute to Montserrat Caballe, an opera singer who is perhaps most popular for her duet with Freddie Mercury.

Caballe was born on April 12, 1933, in Barcelona, ​​under the name Maria de Montserrat Bibiana Concepcion Caballe i Folch. He had a passion for music from an early age, attending music school and receiving singing lessons.

Shortly after moving to Switzerland, Montserrat Caballe made his debut as a professional opera singer in 1956, as a replacement member in a production of Puccini. of bohemian, In the following decade, she steadily grew in popularity throughout Europe.

However, Caballe’s moment of success was when he was given the opportunity to appear in a 1965 performance lucrezia borgia At Carnegie Hall in New York…