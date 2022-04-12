Montserrat Caballe: Why Google Honors Him Today | Arts & Culture News

Spanish opera singer Montserrat Caballe, also known as “La Superba”, was born on Tuesday, 89 years ago.

He was widely known for his distinctive bel canto vocal technique and was also recognized for taking the opera to the pop charts by singing with Queen singer Freddie Mercury.

King Felipe VI of Spain called her “the great lady of opera, the legend of universal culture, the best of the best”.

In his honor, Google changed its logo in six countries. This is his story:

Depression, and the Spanish Civil War

Maria de Montserrat Viviana Concepcion Caballe was born on April 12, 1933 in Barcelona.

His former middle-class family struggled financially during the Depression of the 1930s and the Spanish Civil War.

“Despite the difficult period of the Civil War and the post-war period when you never knew where …