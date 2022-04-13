Montserrat Caballe: Why is Montserrat Caballe being recognized by Google today?

Montserrat Caballe was renowned for her unusual bel canto singing approach, as well as for bringing opera to mainstream numbers by singing a duet with Freddie Mercury of Queen.

The Spanish Internal War and the Great Depression



Born on April 12, 1933, Maria de Montserrat Viviana Concepcion Caballe lived in Barcelona.

During the Great Depression of the 1930s and the Spanish Civil War, his poor family suffered financially.

Caballe said in one of her interviews that during the difficult period of the Civil War and post-war, she never knew where a piece of food would come from.

Carles Caballe i Boras and Anna Folch sometimes listened to his opera songs in the presence of Little Caballe, …