Moody Investors Service revised India’s FY22 GDP forecast to 9.3 percent

Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday lowered India’s growth estimate for the current fiscal year to 9.3% from its previous projection of 13.7 percent, saying the second wave of Kovid infection impedes economic recovery and increases the risk of long-term scarring . Moody’s has ruled out any chance of sovereign elevation in the near future.

The rating agency, which has a ‘Baa3’ rating on India with a negative outlook, said that economic growth, high debt and weak financial system constraints hamper the sovereign credit profile. The US-based rating agency projected 13.7% economic growth for the current fiscal year in February (April 2021 – March 2022).

According to official estimates, the Indian economy contracted 8% in the last fiscal year ended March 2021. “India is facing a severe second wave of coronovirus infections, which will slow the near-term economic recovery and could weigh on the dynamics of long-term growth.” Moody’s said, the growth of the virus, which has been driven by a highly contagious version, has put significant pressure on India’s health system and reduced supply and reduced medical supplies in hospitals.

Noting that a second wave of coronovirus infection impedes economic recovery and increases risk for the long-term, Moody’s said reevaluation of lockdown measures will curb economic activity and could lead to a decline in market and consumer sentiment. However, it does not expect the effect to be as severe during the first wave.