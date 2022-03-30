Moon Knight: All about Marvel’s new show; cast, release date, time, episode schedule

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOON KNIGHT Moon Knight

One of the most anticipated titles from Marvel Studios is here. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting March 30, the web show will be available to watch in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt. “Moon Knight” stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Here’s everything you need to know about Marvel’s new web show.

