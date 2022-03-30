Moon Knight: Disney+’s Thrilling Adventure Shows Marvel-Loss Oscar Issac

Wait: As Steven Grant (Oscar Isaacs) himself admits, the ankle blockage on his bed is “the definition of a red flag.”

But, as we find in the opening scene of Marvel’s latest six-part series Moon Knight (which begins streaming on Disney+ tonight, March 30), bonds are definitely in for him.

Though he does his best to stay awake through the use of podcasts and other stimuli like Rubik’s Cubes, every time he loses consciousness, Steven does more than just sleepwalk.

“It’s like my body wants to walk 10,000 steps,” he laughs, before his mood darkens. “But I don’t know what I’m doing until I wake up.”

