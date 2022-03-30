Moon Knight episode 1 review: The goldfish problem

Of course, it’s not long before Steven finds himself out of bed and in trouble. After traveling somehow while attempting to blink forty, he is suddenly in imminent danger. It appears that he was on a mission to steal a golden scarab from the possession of Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke, apparently having the time of his life), a deadly cult leader who inflicts mortal punishment on behalf of the Egyptian goddess Ammit. Used to be. , She can clearly tell if your misdeeds outweigh your good ones. And if those misdeeds become part of a dirty future that hasn’t unfolded yet? Yes, she’ll nip them right in the bud.

Harrow sets in as our bad guy when he uses a mysterious cane and some scales tattoos to pass judgment on some of his followers,…