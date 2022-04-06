Moon Knight Episode 2 Clip Reveals Ethan Hawke’s Not-So-Villainous Plan

Ahead of the debut of Moon Knight episode 2 a brand new clip form the series has arrived online, pulling back the curtain on the evil scheme of Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow. Turns out? He’s totally chill. Just wants to have a nice community in town where they share knowledge with each other and live a happy life. That’s at least the picture that this clip paints, but considering his status as the show’s antagonist and the fight that Marc Spector has already brought to him, there’s almost certainly more than meets the eye at play here. Watch it for yourself below.

“I think he views himself as a real apostle of the Goddess Ammit, and that he’s here to heal the world, and rid it of sinners, and it’s gonna be a violent time, but the peace, and the beauty that will come when…