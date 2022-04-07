Moon Knight Episode 2: MCU Easter Eggs and Marvel Comics References

Come to think of it, is it possible that Mark planted Crowley here specifically to keep an eye on Steven Grant, and what he does when Mark isn’t there? Gosh, just typing that gave me a headache. With Crowley, the appearance of the name Duchamp in Mark’s phone in Episode 1, and the arrival of Layla, we now have two major characters from the Marvel Comics Adventures of Moon Knight that exist in the MCU at least for now.

storage unit 43

While I couldn’t find any significant miraculous significance related to Moon Knight for #43 (nor his apartment number’s 502), if you scan the QR code on the door of Mark’s storage unit, you’re taken to a digital version of werewolf by night #33, which was Moon Knight’s second appearance in the comics!…