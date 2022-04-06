Moon Knight episode 2 release date and times, Plot, Trailer, Cast, Disney+Hotstar Streaming Details

The second episode of the Moon Knight is not as dazzling as first, when it should have been the other way round. First is where you set your base, and in a six-episode series, the show should move with certainty and self-assurance, if not with speed. But all is not lost, because there are good things about this second chapter in the Moon Knight world.