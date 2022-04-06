Moon Knight episode 2 review: Call the Suits

After being portrayed as a different voice in previous episodes, Laila tracks down the flip phone. She is clearly Mark’s estranged wife whom he left some time ago. She learns that he is the Moon Knight, and appears to have processed that wild information long ago, but when Steven desperately tries to convince Layla that he is not Mark, she is confused.

In a reflection, Mark is distressed by Layla’s arrival, even as Steven expresses a love for French poetry and hieroglyphs – Layla’s own passions. It appears that Mark’s alternate identity has inadvertently adopted these things as a way to stay close to Layla. It’s all quite heartbreaking, and I love all the subtle character work in this episode. I may be in the minority here, but I…