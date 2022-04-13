Moon Knight Episode 3 Includes Tribute to Late Gaspard Uliel

Moon Knight Episode 3 pays tribute to the late actor Gaspard Ulil in the end credits. The tribute, reading “In Memory of Gaspard Uliel”, can be seen at the mid-credits point at 47:53.

The French actor plays Anton Mogart, AKA Midnight Man, in the Marvel series. Mogart is a wealthy collector of antiquities living in Egypt who is an old friend of Layla (May Calamawi). Layla takes Mark Spector, aka Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), to visit Anton in Cairo, as he has a coffin that can help them locate the tomb of the Egyptian goddess Ammit Before the antagonist Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) gets there.

Uliel died in January 2022 after a skiing accident – he was 37 years old.