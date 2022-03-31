Moon Knight: Ethan Hawke’s Creepy Villain Intro Was All His Idea

Moon Knight villain Ethan Hawke was responsible for that very creepy introduction.

During an interview with IGN director, Mohamed Diab revealed that Ethan Hawke helped develop the character — and came up with the whole unsettling sequence. The opening sequence of Moon Knight focuses on Hawke’s villain, Arthur Harrow, as he performs a sort of personal ritual—crushing pieces of glass and putting them in his shoes before walking away, while Bob Dylan’s ‘Every Grain’ Off sand runs.

Dib said, “It was Ethan who coined it.” “I asked him to sign the project based on a pitch I gave him that didn’t exist, the villain’s […] I knew someone like Ethan Hawke would want to work in such an environment [where] That can be part of building the character. So I told him, ‘Join…