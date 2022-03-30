Moon Knight has a quality that increases and decreases

The latest streaming series from the MCU gets weird, but it only partially works.

About most of the pre-release hype Moon Knight The Disney+ series focused on the increased brutality of the new MCU. In doing so, all involved failed to mention how stranger this would be than the average MCU streamer.

When that weirdness works, it gives the show a delightfully off-kilter edge. The more Moon Knight’s god/mean dad boss Khonshu (Body by CGI, voiced by F. Murray Abrahams) comes to light, the more surprisingly unnecessary and endearing it becomes. Scenes of the giant skeletal bird body of the god rumbling through a well-attended market or resting against a car are a strong fusion of the bizarre and the benign. Those are the kind of thing the show should strive for more…