Moon Knight review: Goofy, slapstick charm makes this new Marvel series more fun than its predecessors

The term “golden age of television”, sometimes referred to as “peak TV”, has been used to describe the shift towards higher quality, more adult, small screen content in the new millennium. From the Sopranos To Wire, deadwood To breaking bad, Television of the past two decades has often been emotional, and visual, complex and mature. And, at the same time, the world of cinema became obsessed with franchises and sequels, superheroes and comic books, where last year, only one of the 10 highest-grossing films of the year was an original asset. Then perhaps it was inevitable that where cinema led, television would follow.

Moon Knight (Disney Plus), a Marvel comic book hero from the 1970s, represents the first attempt of this new MCU era to set up…