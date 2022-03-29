Moon Knight review: Oscar Isaac is having the time of his life in comedic Marvel series on Disney+

After The Rise of Skywalker, Oscar Isaac seemed exhausted. You would be, in fairness, after three movies and five years inside the Star Wars machine, but of the franchise leads Isaac appeared particularly ready to return to the independent films where he first made his name. In interviews, he expressed a wish to make more “handmade movies” with people that inspired him, joking he’d only return to Star Wars if he needed another house. One particular scene of Isaac’s from The Rise of Skywalker – “Somehow, Palpatine returned” – went viral, a meme that seemed to capture an acute blend of frustration and exhaustion; even if people were reading a layer into the…